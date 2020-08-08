Collective 615 offers women distraction-free workspace

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — Fighting the distractions that come with working from home can be tough, especially with spouses and kids at home.

One Nashville woman has a solution for that and its a place where only women can go and work.

It has everything you could ask for, including high speed internet and a coffee bar.

Located in West Nashville off Charlotte Pike is Collective 615, a co-working space just for women.

“We have meeting rooms, breakout rooms and phone booth rooms,” said Kathy Thomas who is the woman behind the project.

Thomas started the company back in February and was open just a few weeks before she was forced to close due to COVID-19.

“We went on pause is how I like to put it,’ said Thomas.

And now, they’re back open again!

It’s purpose is to give women a place to go where they can collaborate and work together, without all the distractions.

And now, with so many people working remotely, it’s become a home away from home for dozens of Nashville women.

