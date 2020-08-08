Collective 615 offers women distraction-free workspace

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — Fighting the distractions that come with working from home can be tough, especially with spouses and kids at home.

One Nashville woman has a solution for that and its a place where only women can go and work.

It has everything you could ask for, including high speed internet and a coffee bar.

Located in West Nashville off Charlotte Pike is Collective 615, a co-working space just for women.

“We have meeting rooms, breakout rooms and phone booth rooms,” said Kathy Thomas who is the woman behind the project.

Thomas started the company back in February and was open just a few weeks before she was forced to close due to COVID-19.

“We went on pause is how I like to put it,’ said Thomas.

And now, they’re back open again!

It’s purpose is to give women a place to go where they can collaborate and work together, without all the distractions.

And now, with so many people working remotely, it’s become a home away from home for dozens of Nashville women.

Everyone from lawyers to event planners, even singer/songwriters come here to work.

“I can’t do laundry or get distracted by hearing my husband on his conference calls,” said Leah Glover-Hayes who has her own podcast, her story of success.

Hayes comes to Collective 615 at least twice a week to record her podcast.

“It’s a workspace but it’s also comfortable. I get to show up to a place that’s meant for work and getting stuff done,” said Hayes.

And during these strange times, it’s also a safe place to go.

“Everyone’s masked, social distancing when we can, if not fully masked. We’re bringing the education in, it’s just looking a little different these days,” said Thomas.

You can even use the space to host a lunch or business meeting in one of the private rooms.

Thomas says while its a place of business, its also a community, where women get creative and inspire one another.

“People were really craving to get back to some sort of normalcy, even though it’s heavily adjusted,” said Thomas.

And you can visit Collective 615 as early as 6 a.m. and stay as late as midnight.

Membership is required to use the workspaces and there are various plans based on your needs. Click here for more information on Collective 615 and membership options.

