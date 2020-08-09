Boy hurt in motorcycle accident that killed grandfather in May gets big welcome home from police and community

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICKASAW, AL (WALA ) — Loved ones, even strangers touched by 11-year-old Caleb Springston’s story, lined the street in Chickasaw Friday afternoon to welcome him back home as Chickasaw police escorted him and his family through the city in a much deserved homecoming fit for a fighter.

In early May Caleb was coming home from a mini vacation at the beach with his grandfather riding on the back of his motorcycle when an SUV struck them head on killing his grandfather.

“God’s the only reason we’ve made it this far. Without him I don’t think my son would have been here today,” said his mother, Nancy Springston.

Caleb has spent the last three months in a Birmingham hospital.

His story has touched so many people who greeted him Friday afternoon with big smiles, warm hugs and happy tears.

“Caleb’s a wonderful child who’s went through so much tragedy and losing people he loves that, you know, the support of the community is amazing,” said Melissa Monroe with MoBay Cruise for a Cause.

Five days before his 12th birthday Caleb is finally back home and although there is still a long road ahead for his recovery his mother says he’s already doing more than what doctors expected.

“God’s in the miracle working business. He has a traumatic brain injury, but he can spell, he knows his name, he knows our address, I mean he knows bible verses, I mean he is showing all these doctors wrong.”

On Saturday August 7th there will be a poker run to benefit Caleb’s family and celebrate his birthday coming up on August 12th.

Click here for more information on the event.

Caleb’s mother, Nancy, is also looking for a wheelchair accessible van with three rows to accommodate Caleb and her entire family as they travel to and from Birmingham for the next 6 months and beyond for his recovery.

If you’d like to make a donation to Caleb’s family visit: saraland.breezechms.com/form/b7885d?fbclid=IwAR3mAZIJdRi-vF1SxCT62rUm_elSG2_SwjvdVeC8-TMeShQWBjD5kOROgew

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.