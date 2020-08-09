Former WWE wrestler James ‘Kamala’ Harris dies at 70

National & World

Former WWE wrestler James Harris has died at age 70, according to a news release from the wrestling company.

Harris, who performed in the ring as Kamala, made his WWF debut in 1984, according to WWE’s website.

In a career that spanned more than two decades, Harris battled many of wrestling’s superstars, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant, according to the release.

“He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006,” the WWE said. His character, Kamala, was promoted as a 6-foot-7, 350-pound “Ugandan Giant.”

A cause of death for Harris was not given.

Other wrestlers took to social media Sunday to honor Harris using the hashtag #ripkamala.

“Another legend who deserved to be in @WWE Hall of Fame and ALIVE when that time came,” said former wrestler Elijah Burke, also known as Da Pope. “An all around great talent and good guy that got over and stood out wherever he went. RIP to the great ‘Ugandan Giant’ Kamala. His memory will live on forever.”

Former wrestler Scotty Riggs with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) tweeted that he never met or knew Harris, but he understood his impact.

“Grateful the man paved the road for wrestlers with his unique persona that made the fans believe … He was one of a kind,” Riggs tweeted.