One person sent to the hospital after vehicle plows into building

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — Police are investigating after a car plowed into a building Sunday morning.

They say it happened right after 9 a.m. along Biltmore Avenue in Asheville on Aug. 9.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There has been no word on what caused the accident yet.

Officials say the building is sound right now with the vehicle still inside, but will have to check again once the vehicle is removed.

