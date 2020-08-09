Some CT state parks have closed after parking lots reached full capacity

National & World

Connecticut (WFSB) — Those that planned on taking a hike or even going to the beach today may have to make other arrangements.

CT DEEP has issued a statement saying that the following state parks have closed after their parking lots became filled to its maximum level:

Bigleow Hollow State Park, Union

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Powder Hollow State Park, Enfield

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Scantic River State Park, Enfield

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Starting on August 1, all the islands owned by FirstLight Power on Candlewood Lake, including Blueberry, Skeleton, and Skull Islands, as well as two unnamed islands off Dike Point Park, are temporarily closed to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

