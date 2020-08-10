Couple hopes to inspire people to find untapped potential during pandemic

National & World

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — Tucked away in a quiet Baldwin County community, Louise Mason and Mike Klein are making their own magic in their red barn turned make-shift studio for the amateur artists.

Mason and Klein hope their story will inspire people who might be feeling a little lost or anyone who just needs a little push to try something new.

The couple says the COVID-19 pandemic revealed their untapped skills creating beautiful works of art out of dead trees, something that’s brought them a lot of happiness as they try to stay home as much as possible because of Klein’s health problems.

“I didn’t know I had the talent and we tapped into something because of coronavirus,” said Klein.

From a stump of wood to a howling wolf and so much more, they call it “cornering Coronavirus.”

Klein uses a chainsaw and other tools to shape the wood while Mason paints, stains and adds a sprinkle of glitter to create the beautiful pieces together.

“Something we’ve done to keep ourselves healthy and know in that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mason.

They hope to inspire others to find their own happiness..

“I enjoy it and if you enjoy something, go for it!” said Klein.

Even if it means trying something new.

“We just wanted people to know that you can do something with yourself even in the middle of all of this,” said Mason.

Together they’ve made about 70 pieces including some that they’ve given away to friends and family.

