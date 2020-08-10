Pennsylvania man charged with killing two women, unborn child

National & World

CARLISLE, PA (WPMT) — A Carlisle man is facing charges in connection to the death of two women and an unborn child.

Davone Anderson, 25, is facing two counts of First Degree Murder and one count of First Degree Murder of an unborn child, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On July 5, police responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Louther Street in Carlisle for a reported suicide.

Author: Cale Ahearn (FOX43)

Published: 12:47 PM EDT August 10, 2020

Updated: 12:49 PM EDT August 10, 2020

Upon arrival, police found 23-year-old Sydney Parmelee dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

After investigating Parmelee’s death, authorities found that she did not commit suicide, and in fact died as the result of a homicide.

On July 30, prior to determining Parmelee had been killed, police again responded to the residence on Louther Street for a report of cardiac arrest.

Inside the home, police located Kaylee Lyons, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Hershey Medical Center where she died as a result of her injuries on July 31.

Police say Lyons was six weeks pregnant at the time of her death, and determined that she, too, had died as the result of a homicide.

Authorities alleged that Anderson killed both women. He was reportedly romantically involved with both women and fathered children with both women.

He is currently incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison.

