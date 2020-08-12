Longtime vendor at Lincoln Speedway dies at age 79, weeks after positive COVID-19 test

National & World

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa (WPMT) — A longtime vendor at Lincoln Speedway has died, weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, the race track said on its Facebook page.

“Barry Skelly passed away this afternoon at 3:57 p.m. at UPMC York Hospital,” the speedway said Tuesday. “A private service will be held to honor Barry’s life. The entire Skelly family tanks everyone for all the thoughts and prayers that were sent Barry’s way; they were appreciated more than you know.”

Skelly was a staple at the race track since its opening in 1953. He started his association there as a photographer for Lloyd King at the track, and eventually took over photographer duties and the novelty stand, the speedway said.

“The loss of Barry will be felt throughout the racing community as he touched countless people with his smile and kindness,” the message said. “Although racing was a large part of Barry’s life, he was also a beloved father and grandfather and didn’t hesitate to skip a night at the track to spend time with his family.

“Please continue to keep Barry’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

