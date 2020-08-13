Woman’s daughter charged in connection with her death

National & World

Jackson County, MO (KCTV) — A 20-year-old woman is now facing charges after her mother was found stabbed to death in her own home on Sunday.

Alina M. Bell has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records filed Thursday, KCPD officers went to the 8100 block of Ward Parkway Plaza after a family member discovered the back door was open and saw Stacey M. Bell lying in the living room. She had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found Alina Bell inside a bedroom. She was screaming and had blood on her body and clothing.

Officers had her transported to Research Medical Center for treatment.

Once inside, officers found a large knife covered in blood.

A family member had seen Alina Bell screaming at the victim bit she had apparently calmed down later in the evening.

The next day, Alina Bell did not answer calls from that family member.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

The family has asked that they be given privacy during this time.

