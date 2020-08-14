FOP president defends actions he took at protest in downtown Asheville

National & World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — Fraternal Order of Police president Rondell Lance was caught on video pushing demonstrators away from an officer, who was in the process of making an arrest. Lance made no apologies for his actions Saturday night.

“They are there to cause trouble,” Lance said Thursday. “Yes, my job is to protect those officers.”

Lance is seen physically pulling back a demonstrator, a person he said was about to pile on an officer. Lance is then seen pushing the demonstrator back as other officers move in to assist an officer, who was surrounded by demonstrators.

Lance’s Facebook livestream that night, showed him interacting with protesters and engaging in antagonistic dialogue with some of them. He said he did the video so the public could see the demonstrators and what he was doing to confront them.

Lance can be heard in videos yelling “stay off the police, stay off the police.”

The group had been chanting “shut-it-down” and “Black people lived here” as they walked downtown streets. The group has no affiliation or endorsement with the local Black Lives Matter group.

Lance retired from the Asheville Police Department five years ago as a sergeant. he worked for the department for more than 26 years.

“He’s making things worse,” an observer said of Lance. “He needs to go.”

Also in videos, an officer can be heard telling Lance to get away and threatening he might arrest him. Lance is then seen backing from the scene. Lance is also heard identifying himself as an officer.

“I’m a cop, I’m a cop,” Lance is heard saying on the video.

“I told the other officers I’m a cop so the officers wouldn’t think I’m part of Antifa.”

“Could Rondell Lance be charged with something? Absolutely,” said Steve Lindsay, a longtime defense attorney in Asheville.

As for stating he was an officer Lindsay said there could be a defense.

“He could have very well been intending to let them know he’s here to help and he’s not getting in as one of the members who are protesting.”

As for what Lance did pushing a demonstrator Lindsay said it could go either way.

“When he does step in like that, he does so at his own risk,” Lindsay said.

