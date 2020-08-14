Holistic Life Foundation helps kids stay mindful during COVID-19 pandemic with virtual summer camp

National & World

BALTIMORE (WJZ ) — A local non-profit dedicated to helping people with yoga and mindfulness is now hosting a virtual summer camp for kids.

The Holistic Life Foundation over in Charles Village has been helping out both kids and adults for almost 20 years, but the founders said practicing meditation and self-care is even more important now as the pandemic continues on.

Kids at the virtual camp are learning about mindfulness, meditation and yoga as a way to process everything that’s going on during these unusual times.

“Whatever challenges they were dealing with before this happened they are probably like a lot more difficult to deal with now because they are stuck in the house,” said Kellie Green, Holistic Life Foundation Yoga and Mindfulness Instructor.

Organizers said the kids they work with through Baltimore City Schools and other programs often have faced a lot of trauma but that mindfulness can help handle it and do better in school.

“A lot of these techniques that we provide, it’s proven it does help the children focus more, helps them remove their ruminating thoughts, it allows them to be more present,” said Andres Gonzalez, co-founder of Holistic Life Foundation.

“There’s less fighting they’re getting along more I definitely do see a difference,” said Monica Wilson, a parent.

Wilson has three sons in the program and said she’s noticed a significant difference in their lives.

“It gives them a little peace because we have a big family,” she said.

