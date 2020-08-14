How ‘Brewski’s Angels’ is helping animals in shelters find their forever homes

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, PA (WPMT ) — Lisbet Byler is determined to help all animals in shelters find a home after losing her 10-year-old dog, Brewski, earlier this year. She struggled with his death, but his lovable memory inspired her to turn her grief into something great.

“He was the happiest, most loving dog and he would not want me to be sad so I created Brewski’s Angels in his honor,” said Byler.

Brewski’s Angels is a non-profit organization to support all four-legged animals. In 24 hours, the non-profit raised $3,000 for the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.

“I was just blown away. It’s just testament to the love these animals have in this area,” Byler added.

The money will cover all adoption costs for the month of August. Those fees can range anywhere from $60 to $400. The kind gesture created a snowball effect.

“We’ve really found that folks that do adopt, they’re not anticipating a free animal. So they end up actually paying it forward and still paying the adoption fee for that animal,” said Lindsay High, community relations and site director for the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center. “It is kind of a double benefit because we’re then able to put that fee towards the rest of the animals that are in our care.”

Animals like 3-year-old Eggbert, a rambunctious Terrier/Jack Russell mix, and 6-year-old Biggie Smalls, a lovable mixed breed, are closer to finding a forever home all because of an angel named Brewski.

“[Older] dogs definitely have a harder time getting adopted, but they need a lot of help and love going into their senior years and into the end of their life,” said Byler.

Follow Brewski’s Angels on Instagram to see which dogs are adoptable at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center and visit the center’s website to schedule an appointment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.