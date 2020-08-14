Kansas City foodies dine out with tiny table to keep businesses cooking

National & World

Kansas City, KS (KCTV/KSMO) — Restaurants are slowly starting to open their doors to dine in customers.

That’s not where Chandler McCune and Craig Nagel prefer to eat during the pandemic. Their taste is more alfresco.

“It sets the beautiful tones of Kansas City,” said McCune.

McCune and Nagel make up the duo that is the Tiny Table Carryout Club. You can find them on Instagram @tinytablecarryoutclub.

We caught up with them at Brown Sugar Chicken and Doughnuts.

“We’ve been wanting to try this for a long time,” said Nagel.

Both foodies said the doughnut chicken sandwich was a hit and highly recommended.

The pair got the idea to eat out at a tiny table while cracking jokes in their backyard and it’s grown from there. Their Instagram account started in April now has more than 1,000 followers.

Nagel says the new venture is fun for them.

“Obviously seeing everybody smile,” said Nagel. “Our family and friends commenting and texting us saying, ‘You guys are a bright light in these troubling times we’ve had.’”

The Carryout Club knows getting takeout isn’t all fun and games. What they are doing helps keep their favorite local restaurants afloat.

“If we don’t support these local businesses, they will close,” said McCune. “That’s a scary thing for us because we love food so much.”

McCune and Nagel have used their platform for more than exposure for local eats. They gathered donations to feed front line workers boxed lunches and plan to do another fundraiser for students once school starts.

