Man enters conditional plea after hosting large party at East Nashville home

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — One of the two people accused of throwing a large party in North Nashville earlier this month has “accepted responsibility for his involvement,” his attorney told News 4.

Metro Police said 36-year-old Jeffrey Mathews turned himself into police this week for violating an emergency order.

Mathews, who is a dentist in Goodlettsville, was originally charged with three separate counts, all Class-A misdemeanors, for hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people (hundreds of people attended the party), not requiring social distancing, and not requiring face coverings.

The charge comes after videos surfaced on social media showing a large house party with many people not wearing masks on Fern Avenue on Aug. 1.

Grover Collins, the attorney for Matthews said his client has entered a conditional plea for violating an emergency order.

“My client is fully cognizant of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and is remorseful for his actions in the face of the pandemic,” Collins said in a letter to News 4. “Further, my client is regretful for how his actions reflected poorly not only on himself, but also the Nashville community that he loves so much.”

Collins said Mathews wants to specifically apologize to his East Nashville neighbors.

“Above and beyond the public service work required for his plea, my client is committed to doing everything in his power to help educate and further assist the city in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic head on,” Collins said.

Police are still looking for 40-year-old Christopher Eubank in connection with the party.

Eubank is reportedly to be out of state since Tuesday night and has been told to surrender on the outstanding warrants upon his return to Nashville.

Mayor John Cooper took legal action against the “Fashion House,” which is the business that threw the house party and advertised it on social media. The mayor’s office said the party “was in clear violation of Metro’s Modified Phase Two public health order”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.