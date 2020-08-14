Mother in Pennsylvania charged with killing her two children will get public money for defense

National & World

READING, PA (WESH) — A judge has granted the request for taxpayer money to help pay for the defense of a Berks County woman charged with killing her two children.

The judge granted the defense motion to have 37-year-old Lisa Snyder considered indigent. Her defense attorney said she needed money to hire expert witnesses she will need at trial.

Prosecutors said Snyder hanged her 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter in September 2019 at their home in Kempton. She is charged with first- and third-degree murder, child endangerment, and tampering with evidence.

Snyder has maintained that the children killed themselves. She alleged her son was bullied at school and talked about taking his life, but authorities said there was no evidence of bullying.

