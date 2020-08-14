Police department in Alabama arrests 4 on elder abuse charges

National & World

DAPHNE, AL (WALA) — The Daphne Police Department has arrested four people on elder abuse charges after an 82-year-old victim was taken to Thomas Hospital showing signs of abuse, authorities say.

The department says that on Aug. 3 officers initiated an investigation into a complaint of elder abuse after the victim had been transported by ambulance to the hospital in Fairhope on Aug. 1.

The victim reportedly suffered a fall at her Daphne residence, police say.

Police say that officials at the hospital contacted Daphne detectives, which led to the arrest of four suspects, who are listed below:

Michael Estes, 65

Audrey Estes, 63

Zachary Lucy, 33

Breanna Lucy, 33

Investigators say the victim lived in the home with the defendants and all four are related to her.

In addition to a number of bruises, open wounds and broken bones, the victim was also extremely malnourished and dehydrated, weighing only 84 pounds when admitted to the hospital, according to police.

The defendants were arrested Thursday at their residence in the 100 block of Pineridge Road in Daphne. They are being held in the Baldwin County Jail on charges of elder abuse, which is a class A felony in Alabama.

