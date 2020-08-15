Looting causes 2-year-old battling cancer to miss his own birthday party

National & World

Chicago, IL (WBBM) — Monday’s looting in Chicago caused a suburban boy battling cancer to miss his own birthday party.

Two-year-old Owen Buell and his parents were staying at the Ronald McDonald House for a month while he received treatment for stage four neuroblastoma. They planned to return home to Joliet just in time for Owen’s second birthday, but then they got a call from a nurse.

“Her exact words were, ‘I don’t know if you’ve seen the news yet, but they’re protesting or rioting outside Lurie Children’s, and we’re going to cancel all of the appointments today,’” Owen’s mom Valerie Mithcell said. “I was crying. I was mad, extremely mad.”

The Buells were forced to wait, and looters damaged the Ronald McDonald House.

The family finally made it home to Joliet the next day to enjoy Owen’s birthday cake.

