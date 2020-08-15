Nebraska Humane Society reports family’s dog attacked one-year-old

National & World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — The Nebraska Humane Society responded to a report of a dog attacking a one-year-old Thursday night.

The one-year-old was reported to have multiple lacerations and skull fractures. They were caused by the family’s Doberman Pincher. There were two other Doberman Pinchers in the home that were not involved in the attack.

The incident occurred when a 21-year-old niece was babysitting.

The child was transported to the hospital and the dog was surrendered to the NHS.

The dog owner was cited for no proof of a pet license and no proof of Rabies vaccination for all three dogs, with an additional violation for harboring a dangerous animal for the attacking dog.

