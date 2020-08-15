Some WCU students discover their off-campus apartments aren’t ready

National & World

CULLOWHEE, NC (WLOS ) — Some students at Western Carolina are without housing after discovering their off-campus apartments weren’t ready.

Rising junior Jonathan Smith said the Husk and Helm manager hung up when he tried to get information.

And Friday was move-in day at the school.

“This is a stressful enough time as it is for the kids,” Smith’s mother Ruth Smith said. “If they had just been honest to begin with, we wouldn’t be here. Unfortunately, they weren’t and decided to put their profits ahead of the students.”

News 13 reached out several times to Husk and Helm parent company Zimmerman but phone calls and email were not returned.

According to a spokesperson for WCU, the developer said students whose apartments are not yet available are being offered hotel accommodations.

