Celebrating 60 years of marriage

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Luzerne County, PA (WNEP) — The pandemic is forcing people to get creative with their celebrations and that was no different for a Luzerne County couple marking six decades of wedded bliss.

Ron Phillips of Plains Township wanted to do something special for his wife Ceil to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Since the couple couldn’t throw a party because of the pandemic, Ron decided that getting down on one knee and asking his wife to marry him again would do the trick.

He also paid her back for the car she bought him right before they got married, with Monopoly money because hey, it’s the thought that counts.

Ron had a little help from family and friends, who held up a banner, popping the question, and gave a toast to the happy couple.

“We were supposed to just have a couple of people, my son, my daughter, grandchildren, it’s more than that,” said Ron Phillips.

When we asked Ron and Ceil how they stayed together for 60 years, Ceil said he just kept saying ‘yes dear.’

Happy anniversary to Ron and Ceil from Luzerne County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.