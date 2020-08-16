Male body pulled from Lackawanna River

National & World

Old Forge, PA (WNEP) — It was a fisherman who discovered a decomposing body on the stretch of the Lackawanna river that runs parallel to Lonesome Road in Old Forge.

When officials arrived on scene they say it was a challenge to remove that body from the riverbank.

The Old Forge Police Chief says it took a number of agencies and several hours to remove the body from the river.

That fisherman called police around 2:30 p.m. and the scene wasn’t cleared in Old Forge until after 5 p.m.

Our news crew saw both state local police, divers, and coroners deputy’s on scene Sunday afternoon.

“Upon police arriving, they located the body which was decomposed and due to the nature of the terrain they contacted the fire department and our Germania Hose Company dive team out of Luzerne County,” said Jason Dubernas, Old Forge Police Chief.

Police believe the victim has been dead for about a week.

Police say the victim is a male that’s the only thing we know about the victim right now, an autopsy on the victim is expected to happen Monday.

