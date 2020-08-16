‘Open up Oregon’ rally held in response to Governor Brown’s mask mandate, restrictions
SALEM, OR (KPTV ) — As COVID-19 cases rise there are some groups in Oregon pushing to reopen the state.
The “Open up Oregon Rally 2.0” was held on the steps of the state capitol in Salem on Saturday.
The American Patriot Society has hosted several of these events in recent weeks. Organizers say they’ll keep them up because they see the governor’s mask mandate and restrictions as infringements on their freedom.
“Our message is about unity, opening businesses, opening schools, advocating for that, because the muzzles we are wearing is not working,” Joshua Michael, organizer, said.
The rally also had a “mask free zone” but few people were wearing them.
Top health officials urge the use of face coverings saying they are critical to reduce the spread of COVID-19 especially when used in large gatherings.
Masks are worn to protect the people around you. If you are so self-centered, perhaps you shouldn’t have to use a turn signal while driving. After all, you know where you’re going. What an infringement on your liberty! Why should you have to let anybody else know which direction you’re going? It’s every person for themselves it seems, no interdependence in this new normal. Calling themselves “Patriots” is an insult to real patriots who know the measure of sacrifice, and wearing a mask isn’t even close to a sacrifice.
And speed limits are for sissies too. They infringe on the right to travel. Gawd almighty, don’t these people have something better to do than rally on a Saturday, when most public offices are closed?