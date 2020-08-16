State officials: Gwinnett teen the second youngest recorded COVID-19 death in Georgia

National & World

Gwinnett County, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — A teenager from Gwinnett County is one of only a few children in Georgia to die from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease, according to new data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday.

The 15-year-old male is one of four Georgians under the age of 20 to die from the disease, and is the second youngest reported death in the state. The state has recorded a total of 4,573 deaths from COVID-19, including 283 in Gwinnett County.

Not much information about the teen from Gwinnett was released by the state, other than he was white and had no comorbidity, which means he had no underlying conditions and was not dealing with any simultaneous diseases.

News of the teens death comes as officials from the Georgia Department of Public Health noted some encouraging signs in terms of new case numbers in Gwinnett. The state said there have been 3,699 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county over the last two weeks, as of Friday.

That is down from Tuesday, when the state reported Gwinnett’s two-week new case total was 3,933 new cases.

“The highest (percentage) of case numbers still come from the high population counties in metro Atlanta (Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Cobb have the highest case numbers) but these counties are actually experiencing decreases now,” the Department of Public Health said in a COVID-19 reported released Friday.

In all, Gwinnett County has seen a total of 21,175 COVID-19 cases and 2,235 hospitalizations from the disease.

The county’s COVID-19 incidence rate over the last two weeks has been 380.9 cases for every 100,000 residents while its overall incidence rate, including all cases since March, is 2,180 cases for every 100,000 residents.

The county’s death rate is 29.1 deaths for every 100,000 residents.

The 15-year-old is the youngest death from the disease reported in Gwinnett, and the only person under 30 in the county. The next youngest fatality in Gwinnett was a 30-year-old male who had no underlying conditions and no simultaneous diseases.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported about a half dozen Gwinnettians under the age of 40 have died from COVID-19.

It is unclear when the deaths occurred. Officials with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments have previously said there is a delay in when a person dies from COVID-19, and when their death is reported because testing must be done to confirm they had the disease.

Gwinnett has had the third highest total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, and it leads the state in hospitalizations. The county is second in the state in total cases.

Statewide, Georgia has seen a total of 231,895 cases and 4,573 deaths from COVID-19. There have been a total of 21,818 hospitalizations and 3,999 ICU admissions because of the disease as well, according to the Department of Public Health.

“During (the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 9), Georgia’s weekly statewide case numbers decreased by 7%,” the Department of Public Health said in its report. “The (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) report indicates that Georgia has experienced a 22% decrease in case numbers over the past two weeks relative to the two weeks prior to that, and that we have seen a downward trajectory of cases for two weeks now.”

