Videos posted to social media show a mostly maskless crowd gathered for a party at off-campus housing near Georgia college

As coronavirus cases among young people continue to spread throughout the country, videos posted to social media show a large gathering near one Georgia college with partiers crowded together and not appearing to wear masks.

The large group of people congregated at an off-campus housing apartment complex near the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega on Saturday night, the university’s executive director of communications, Sylvia Carson, told CNN in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Videos posted to social media show dozens of people — most not wearing masks — tightly packed together while dancing to music and drinking outside the apartment complex.

There is no statewide mask mandate in the state of Georgia and UNG requires masks only in the university’s buildings and facilities.

“We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore Covid-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings,” Carson said. “The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.”

People aged 18 to 29 have the highest number of coronavirus cases among any other age group in Georgia, accounting for more than 23% of all cases in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health website.

On Sunday, the department reported 1,873 new cases and 33 new deaths statewide, for a total of 237,030 cases and 4,702 deaths in Georgia since the state began tracking the virus.

Lumpkin County, where Dahlonega is located, accounts for 417 of those cases — 116 of which were reported in the last two weeks, according to the county map breakdown on the health department’s website. Nine deaths and 62 hospitalizations have also been reported in the county, the website shows.