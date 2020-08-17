Connecticut residents must now show doctor’s note to go mask-free in public

National & World

Hoping to avoid wearing a mask in public in Connecticut citing health reasons? Well, you better have a doctor’s note.

An executive order signed by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz on Friday requires residents to provide a doctor’s note that shows they are exempt from wearing a mask due to a medical condition.

The state previously did not require people who refuse to wear a mask in public to provide proof that they’re medically exempt.

The rule went into effect on August 14 and will remain in effect for six months.

Connecticut mandated on April 20 that residents 2 years old and older wear masks in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible. The rule applies to anyone using public transportation, taxis or rideshare services.

Connecticut currently has at least 50,897 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,453 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.