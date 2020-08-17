Denver city councilwoman proposes replacing Denver Police Department with ‘Peace Force’

National & World

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — Denver City Council members are set to discuss a proposal to defund the Denver Police Department on Monday, and replace it with a Peace Force.

City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca approved direct filing of the measure on Thursday—which, if approved—would go on November’s ballot.

If passed by voters, city council would fund the Department of Peacekeeping Services, and appoint its members.

The bill also says the department would implement strategies to prevent conflict, reduce violence, and strengthen security, and prioritize a holistic, anti-racist, public health-oriented approach.

Policies and procedures would be created in collaboration with minority groups, and designed by a Citizen Oversight Board.

According to multiple tweets by city council members, the specifics and language of the bill were not initially posted when it was introduced Thursday.

A representative for Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer confirmed she did not find out about the bill until Thursday night, when it appeared on city council’s calendar Thursday night.

Sawyer took to twitter after that, asking people in her district to fill out a survey about the charter proposal, along with two others.

In a letter, addressed to “Neighbors,” Sawyer wrote “Because these proposals did not go through the standard Council Committee process, they have not been vetted, researched, or discussed with the community the way a Charter change proposal normally would.”

Councilwoman CdeBaca responded on Twitter, caring the survey questions “leading” and “disingenuous.”

She went on to say, “You want participation? Let ppl vote themselves.”

Mayor Michael Hancock also criticized the proposal, calling it a reckless and irresponsible proposal.

He followed up with a series of tweets, one of which said:

“I firmly stand by the men and women of our Police Department and will continue to hold accountable those who step over the line when dealing with the public.”

Councilwoman CdeBaca was not available for comment Sunday night, but responded on Twitter to Mayor Hancock on Friday, explaining the bill was initiated on behalf of thousands of Denverites who wanted a “Peacekeeping Department” instead of a Police Department.

The Denver Police Department has referred all request for comment to Mayor Hancock’s office.

The bill is scheduled to be discussed during Monday’s city council meeting, on August 17th.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m., with General Public Comment Session.

It can be accessed, via Zoom.

