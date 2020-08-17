Former High Point, NC, high school basketball player creates platform for black-owned businesses

National & World

HIGH POINT, NC (WGHP) — With the growing movement to support black owned businesses across the country, a former High Point Andrews High School basketball player created a platform in town for business owners.

It’s called the Black-Owned Market or BOB Market.

“We’ve always had this community feel here. It’s just now, we need to invest in our community and invest in business in our community,” said Corban Collins, creator of the BOB Market.

A couple of months ago, Collins, who is now a professional basketball player overseas, created his brand titled, ‘What do You See?’

“Our brand allows people to look at themselves and choose to create how they want their own lives to be. Not just conform to the norm or what people might project on them,” Collins said.

He and his team of friends, who are entrepreneurs, started thinking about how they could use their platforms to create opportunities for other Black people.

“We just had the vision of, ‘how about we just mad a flea market just for black owned businesses’ So we did a BOB market: a black owned business market,” Collins said.

Allowing Black entrepreneurs to connect with one another and their customers.

