Man charged for stealing car with elderly woman inside

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A man faces charges for stealing a car in West Hartford while an elderly woman was still inside.

According to police, 41-year-old Anthony Almedina of Hartford took the Honda Civic from the parking lot of the United States Post Office on Shield Street.

A 911 caller reported the theft on Aug. 13.

The caller’s 90-year-old mother was in the vehicle, the report said.

Officers responded and found the vehicle being driven by the suspect. They pursued him into Hartford.

They discontinued the pursuit after learning that the woman had been released unharmed.

Detectives from both the West Hartford Police Department and state police searched the area.

They found Almedina and the vehicle on Heath Street in Hartford.

He was taken into custody at that point.

Police said he was in possession of a knife at the time.

Almedina was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree larceny, weapons in a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, engaging in a pursuit, interfering with an officer, failure to drive right, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to stop at a red light.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and arraigned on Aug. 14 in Hartford.

No injuries were reported over the course of the incident.

