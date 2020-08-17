Vanderbilt, Lipscomb universities begin student move-in

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Undergraduate move-in will kick off at two major Nashville universities today.

At Vanderbilt, undergraduate move-in starts today, with scheduled appointments required for all students returning to on-campus housing.

On their assigned move-in day, students will have one hour to move their things in.

The biggest change at Vanderbilt, however, are the testing protocols in place for all on-campus students. Students were required to mail in a COVID-19 test before arriving on campus. Once they arrive they will be tested again.

Families and students must wear a mask at all times while on campus.

It’s also move-in day for new students at Lipscomb today.

This year, move-in will be spread out over three days to ensure proper social distancing. Returning students will start moving in on Friday.

On campus classes at Lipscomb are set to begin next Monday.

