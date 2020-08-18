Brick thrown through window of home displaying Black Lives Matter sign

National & World

Boston, MA (WBZ) — A bright colorful sign is a message of equality for Beacon Hill neighbors. Black Lives Matter. And a warm reminder for the young artist – he matters, too.

But when the family returned home this weekend, they found a brick had been hurled through their window.

“When we arrived from the car, we saw the window was obviously broken,” said seven-year-old Frank.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police are investigating after a second similar incident up the street. It has started some important conversations in the neighborhood.

“We look at this and we think of course black lives matter, right guys?” a passing woman said to her kids.

And it’s only made the family feel more welcome, and more supported.

“When we came back on Sunday we found stairs covered with flowers and letters. It was really heartwarming. We have great neighbors,” the father, Claude, said.

The adoptive parents consider it a sign of the times. They say the message is not about politics, but basic human rights.

“We’re going to keep the sign. Fix the window and put the sign back up.”

