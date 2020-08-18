Group helps disadvantaged students from falling behind during virtual learning

National & World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Children from low income families often arrive for the first day of kindergarten at a disadvantage because some lack a firm grasp of their letters and numbers and the basics of reading. The switch to virtual learning in many school district puts those students at risk of falling farther behind.

“So, we want to do everything we can to help those children stay with their peers so they will be ready for kindergarten,” said Angela Spittal, executive director of Ready Readers.

Ready Readers is a non-profit literacy initiative that sends out 400 volunteers a week to preschools, head start programs and schools. Those volunteers spend 30-minutes reading to students, helping them discover new words and experience the adventure of reading.

Ready Readers partners with the St. Louis Public School District. But with the district starting the fall semester using virtual learning, volunteers will have to work harder to hold the children’s attention and accomplish their goals.

Dr. Samantha March is the interim director of early childhood education for the district.

“The challenge with virtual learning and young students can be attention span. We want to be cognizant of allowing children to have brain breaks and to be mobile and to also enjoy their learning,” she said.

According to Spittal, 66% of children living in low-income families don’t have quality books at home. Ready Readers has given away 80,000 books and gives each preschooler about 6 books to take home throughout the year.

“Ready Readers has a great track record,” said Trish Alexandre, president of Women on Mission (WOM).

WOM is a women’s fundraising organization that’s donated more than $800,000 to help poor families in the Cottage Hill neighborhood. Recently the organization provided $31,000 grant to Ready Readers.

“Ready Readers does work specifically preparing young children to enter nursery school, to enter kindergarten. And has a very positive long range impact on their educational experience,” said Alexandre.

Spittal said volunteers will use Zoom, digital meetings, for their regular story time with preschoolers. But will also begin a pen pal program to help preschoolers work on literacy skills.

