New safety measures coming to downtown to curb shootings, racing cars, officials say

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis City officials say they are implementing safety improvements to the downtown area following recent violence and reckless behavior.

People who live and work downtown tells News 4 that speeding and random rapid gunfire is a nightly occurrence. Melanie Fries lives downtown and said she fears walking her dog in the evening.

“These vehicles are coming down at 60-80 miles per hour, screeching tires then the accidents,” she said.

Fries said the speeding cars have hit multiple parked cars on her block. Charles Patrick Stanley owns Stanley’s Cigar Lounge at 11th and Washington and said a stray bullet flew through his storefront after close a few weeks ago.

“This is the worst ever I’ve ever seen it down here and it’s 8-10 times worse than it’s ever been down here because there’s gunshots and it’s unsafe,” he said.

Early Monday morning, family members tells News 4 their loved one, Sierra Ward was killed, and three others were hurt following a crash at 10th and Washington. Witnesses said the driver in the other car sped through a red light before the crash.

News 4 asked Judge Jimmie Edwards, the city’s Director of Public Safety, what the city is doing to curb the reckless behavior after dark. Edwards said they plan to increase the number of barricades blocking streets and narrowing lanes.

Another big issue the city is facing is late-night loitering in parking lots. Judge Edwards believes that’s where most of the rapid gunfire is stemming from. While the city said it doesn’t have the manpower to increase patrols downtown, Edwards said officers are working to issue more tickets for traffic violations.

“The only way we’re going to be able to stop it all together is to arrest and start ticketing,” Edwards said.

Judge Edwards wouldn’t say when the city will implement additional barriers but said they’re hoping to work out a solution as soon as possible.

