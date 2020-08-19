Charges may be looming for students streaming porn during virtual classes

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

HENRY COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Henry County law enforcement is sending a stern warning to students streaming pornography during online class sessions.

“Henry County, and I think other jurisdictions, are trying to send a message that you need to not do this during these online classes,” said Henry County Schools spokesperson John Hardin.

Hardin adds that a high school student posted “inappropriate imagery” during an online session.

“The isolated matter was investigated by administrations and law enforcement officials, and appropriate action is now being taken according to code of conduct violations and laws broken,” added Hardin.

At only 24-hours into virtual learning, Henry County Police Department shared on Facebook that they were “over it.”

The post said:

“Students: If you stream pornography, nudity, or any sexual acts in an online class, we will find you and charge you with life-altering charges.

“We’re 24 hours in, and I’m over it.

“Talk to your kids. This is not a joke. They could face manufacture and distribution of child pornography charges, child molestation charges, and have to register as a sex offender.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.