Man who turned himself into Bay County deputies arraigned in quadruple shooting

Bay County MI (WNEM) — A Wayne County man who turned himself into Bay County Deputies after being accused of shooting four people in southern Michigan has been arraigned.

Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, of Kinross, was arraigned on August 19 on four counts of first-degree murder and four felony firearm charges.

On August 15, 2020, Sumpter Township Police received a 911 call to a home and found four people shot to death. The four victims were later identified as: Laura Tanner and her sister Sarah Grupa of Detroit, as well as Forrest Sampson, and Neal Sampson both of Van Buren Township.

On August 16, the Sumpter Township Police Department got a tip regarding Bailey’s location near Bay City. The same day, Bailey turned himself in to the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and was taken into custody. Later that day he was taken into custody by the Sumpter Township Police Department.

It is alleged that at the time of the shooting, Laura Tanner was having on-going problems with Bailey.

“The allegations in this case are the quintessential example of domestic victimology. As a result, four people are now tragically deceased. We clearly understand the social psychology of the domestic violence victim and we strive mightily to support them. So please, if you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the First Step 24 Hour domestic violence hotline at: 734-722-6800,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

