Sister Jean turns 101 years young and she’s having a virtual birthday party

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Loyola’s Sister Jean is getting ready for a big weekend.

Century number two is here, and Sister Jean will turn 101 on Friday. She said she’s wearing her mask and hopes that all of you are too. But said she misses her Rambler basketball family during the pandemic, and all the Loyola students on campus.

“When it comes to that six-fee distancing, that’s the hardest thing for me. And it might be the hardest thing for you because I want Loyola Rambler hugs,” said Sister Jean. “They mean so much to each other. It’s going to be hard for us. To the students, remember, there are to be no parties. You know the kind of parties I mean. So don’t have them. Please don’t disappoint me.”

She’s having a virtual party at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. It’s BYOC – bring your own cake. Sister Jean was asked if she prefers cake, cookies or brownies. She said cake with ice cream.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.