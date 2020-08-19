Thom Brennaman leaves MLB game broadcast after uttering anti-gay slur on air

National & World

A broadcaster who was heard uttering a homophobic slur on an MLB game broadcast left the booth during the contest Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman could be heard saying on the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast, “One of the f*g capitals of the world,” before then resuming his on-air duties. It’s unknown what led to that remark and the context behind it.

The comment came before the start of the second game of a doubleheader between the Reds and the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Missouri.

Video that contained his remarks was posted to Twitter, and #FireThom began trending.

In the top of the fifth inning, following a commercial break, Brennaman, who in addition to calling Reds’ games also works for Fox Sports, apologized before he went off the air.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.”

After calling a home run that happenedin the midst of his statement, he continued.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again,” Brennaman said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox.

“I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with. For anybody that I’ve offended here tonight, I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am.

“That is not who I am and never has been, and I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

CNN has reached out to Fox Sports, the Reds and Sinclair Broadcast Group (which owns Fox Sports Ohio) for comment.