Whitmer joins coalition of governors pledging to protect voter rights

MI, USA (WNEM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined a coalition of governors who are pledging to uphold the integrity of the November general election and to ensure every voter can vote safely, whether its by mail or in person at the polls.

Whitmer said her pledge is in response to unprecedented attacks on voting rights and voting access and the United States Postal Service by President Trump.

“As we prepare for record voter turnout in the November election, we must do everything we can to ensure every American can vote safely,” Whitmer said. “We have already had two historic, successful elections this year while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. We are prepared to utilize what we have learned to maximize safety while protecting every Michigander’s right to vote and access to the ballot. I encourage everyone who can to make sure you’re registered to vote and to request your absentee ballot as soon as possible. And I want to thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for her round-the-clock work to ensure safe and secure elections.”

According to Whitmer, the governor’s agreed to:

* Carry out the November 3, 2020, general election, as mandated by law.

* Ensure electoral college electors vote as they are pledged, in line with the Supreme Court decision in Chiafalo v. Washington, on July 6, 2020.

* Work with their respective state and local level election officials to ensure that the right to vote is accessible, safe, and secure.

* In coordination with elections officials, communicate with voters about the possibility of delayed results in some states due to increased use of mail-in voting and the status of the count

post-election.

* Ensure that any substantive allegations of voter disenfranchisement or elections fraud are quickly and thoroughly investigated.

