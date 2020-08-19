Working parents scrambling to find affordable childcare options

National & World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Now that OPS students are learning from home, some of their working parents are facing a dilemma; risk losing their job and stay home or pay for someone to watch their kids.

For some parents, paying for childcare just isn’t an option.

“It’s so stressful. It’s really really stressful.”

That’s what a single mom of two OPS students, ages 11 and 8 is saying. She says she feels stuck.

“Nothing is in my control. There’s nothing, I mean I’m still – I..I don’t know what to do. I’m at a standstill,” she said.

We’re keeping her identity hidden and altering her voice, she’s worried about losing her job for speaking out.

Her boys aren’t old enough to be left alone all day but she can’t do her work from home.

“I mean we have to work, but just – like what do working parents do?” she questioned.

She’s spoken with her employer about options, they’ve suggested she look into childcare centers.

“They’re trying to help me but financially I can’t afford it,” she explained. “But on their end, I can understand why I need to be at work because I do have my job role.”

According to recent Care.com data, the average weekly child care cost in 2020 for one child is $215 for a daycare center and $201 for a family care center.

The mom 6 News spoke with has toyed around with the idea of allowing her older son to watch the younger, but she doesn’t see that working with school.

“I can’t rely on my oldest son to stop his school to come and help him navigate everything,” she said.

But now, she’s running out of time.

“I only have about 40 hours so uh the rest of this week really,” the mom explained.

She’s using all of her paid time off to try and come up with a solution.

The week is halfway through and she’s no closer.

“I don’t know, I’m lost. I’m stuck if that makes sense. I don’t know what to do,” she said.

In speaking with 6 News, she’s putting her message out there.

She hopes someone can help and prays employers think of their working parents.

