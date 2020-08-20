America’s Problem: Protecting Students in Schools

National & World

August 7, 2020 School administrators across the nation are grappling with questions about one of the toughest decisions they have had to make in their educational careers, “How can they safety educate students amid a global pandemic?” Beyond student safety, they also have to consider the safety of faculty and staff. Trying to answer that one question has led to more questions further complicating an already difficult decision. Deciphering the best course of action is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19, preserving human life, and continuing the education progress for students.

When COVID-19 began to hit the U.S. hard at the beginning of this year school districts were caught off guard, as was the entire country. Students’ school year was abruptly stopped, as everyone was quarantined to their home. After a couple of weeks of isolation, educators knew something had to be done to continue the education process for students. School at home became the new norm as kitchen tables went from places to have a meal to a place where learning took place. Educators had to adjust from teaching a room full of children to teaching a screen full of pupils virtually. Students had to learn how to eliminate the distractions of home to focus on online learning. Parents had to juggle their day job with that of being their child(ren)’s principal, teacher, lunch lady, and support staff. It was a tough transition for all but it was only temporary, right?

How wrong was our thinking? No way did any of us know that we would still be in isolation talking about this disease that seems to pop up out of nowhere nearly six months later. Positive cases of COVID-19 are still rising in some states. People are still dying from the coronavirus. We know how to stop the spread but some refuse to follow guidelines. The curve has not flattened. What we thought we knew about the disease is proving that some of it may have been wrong. Children are not as immune from being infected with COVID-19 as some once thought. We do not, as a country, have control of this thing. Parents are scared. Students are scared. Teachers and faculty are scared. Administrators are scared and don’t know what is the best decision to keep everyone safe from harm.

How do you prepare a classroom that once held 40 students to only hold 20? Then where do you put the other 20 students when you don’t have enough classrooms? How do you keep the teacher safe that has to educate that room of students? How do you maintain the social distancing of students when that is not their nature? And excuse the pun but how do you teach one without reaching one safely in a physical setting? Question and after question arises. Houstonians are fortunate to live in a city with the nation’s seventh-largest school district. Currently operating under the direction of Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, many look to HISD to see what they should do. After many discussions, research, and reviewing the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and the Texas Educational Agency, Houston ISD has developed a plan.

