Denver construction school offering free tuition to students hoping to become carpenters

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Denver, CO (KDVR) — A Denver nonprofit construction school is offering free tuition to those wishing to enter the carpentry field.

At the Colorado Homebuilding Academy in Denver, the first thing you will hear are the sounds of construction. For 31-year-old Gabriel Lara, they are the sounds of success.

“The teachers are great, all the skills that they teach you, the hands-on (learning) with the power tools,” said Lara.

Lara’s second favorite thing about the CHA is the free tuition.

“This is the best-kept secret in Denver,” said Damon DiFabio, Colorado Homebuilding Academy’s director.

Because skilled carpenters are in such high demand, tuition is waived.

“We are supported by local builders, foundations, grants,” said DiFabio.

The free tuition offer is not for the do-it-yourselfers; it’s for men and women who want to be gainfully employed in the industry.

“I’ve been to school twice already and I really had to think about the second time because I was already in debt for the first time. What I liked is that it was free,” said Lara.

In addition to building a great career, Lara is building a better future for himself and his 11-year-old daughter, Leticia.

“She is really proud of me,” said Lara.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.