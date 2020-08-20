Dining Out at Home During the Pandemic with Uber Eats

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

August 7, 2020 Staying home is our new normal for now and many of us have been absent from some of our favorite eating spots. Sadly, some of these establishments have folded up permanently. Additionally, the food festivals, media invites, and packed Indoor seating cease to exist at this moment.

On the bright side, Uber Eats and other food delivery services have expanded their services to include many more restaurants. Also, with the increased demand for deliveries, more drivers have been added to the team to keep the food traffic moving. I met several new drivers that had been laid off from other jobs that are now staying busy with Uber Eats. Most, seem to be happy with the freedom it afforded them, as well as having a little extra income.

My co-workers and I are partial to Uber Eats because we have tried other services that were good, but Uber seemed to offer more of the choices that we enjoy. Like most who use the delivery apps, we have learned to stick to the places that are near us distance wise, which keeps our waiting time very short. In fact, we have found a new “favorite” Mexican establishment called Raizes Mexican Kitchen, located at 345 Dulles Avenue in Stafford, Texas. We are now repeat customers, and my favorite dish so far are the beef nachos, which I refer to as “macho nachos”. My co-workers preferred the tacos, chicken and beef fajitas.

The photo included in this article shows my first order from Raizes, I couldn’t believe how huge the serving was, plus the flavor was amazing. The chips were crisp, hot, and freshly made. The refried beans were tasty and well-seasoned. The meat was plentiful, tender, lean, and loaded with just the right amount of spices. The chili con queso was drizzled on evenly throughout the dish, but did not make the chips soggy. The plating was neat and pleasing to the eyes, my food was packed well, not a drop spilled on the side or appeared as if it had traveled anywhere. Most importantly, the driver protected his hands and face by wearing gloves and a mask.

Finally, we are pleased that we are able to support our local restaurants and our local economy by being able to dine-out safely at home while enjoying delicious food.

Thanks for reading!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611