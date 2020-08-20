‘It’s happening to many people’: New Coloradans seek stolen family heirlooms

National & World

Denver, CO (KCNC) — A family new to Colorado is looking for their precious belongings after someone broke into their moving truck.

“If we had kids one day, I would have loved to have that stuff to pass down,” Nathan Farber said.

Some of those items Farber said were heirlooms more than a hundred years old. Farber told CBS4 he, his husband and mother-in-law left the moving truck behind their apartment near North Broadway to finish unpacking Wednesday morning. Then someone burglarized it overnight.

“Stockings that were my son’s since he was born. It was his stocking and it has his name on it,” Tammy Santerre described of cherished items.

She spent Wednesday morning dumpster diving to see if whoever did this ditched her belongings nearby.

“That was a pretty big lock they cut off. They must have had bolt cutters,” Farber described.

The bulk of the times they want saved are pictures that are priceless to them.

“I’m an RN so I see what’s going on everyday and how it affects my patients and their families,” Farber told CBS4.

He thinks it was likely a crime of opportunity during this tough time, someone likely saw a parked moving truck then targeted it. As CBS4 has reported, burglaries have been up all over the metro area during this pandemic.

“If it’s happening to me and my mother-in-law, it’s happening to many people out there, not only in Denver, but the surrounding suburbs I’m sure,” Farber said.

The family is now desperate for anyone to help look out for blue bins or vintage photos that may have been tossed out randomly.

So far the family has filed a police report and has been making inquiries to local businesses to see if a nearby security camera may have caught a license plate, but they know it’s a long shot.

