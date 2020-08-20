Madison City Schools sets up system to help families with technology issues

National & World

MADISON, AL (WHNT) — As students go through their first week of virtual learning, Madison City Schools has set up a ticketing system to help track and respond to students’ technology needs.

The district said the new site has sections that deal with elementary- and secondary-specific help topics that can be referenced before parents submit a ticket. There also is a page with solutions to common problems that can be checked.

The district was using the elearninghelp@ email address to assist many people over the last several months, but they say the limited staff has been unable to properly track and respond to all of the emails. Because of this, they are no longer using that email address.

Madison City Schools’ Coordinator of Technology Instruction, Daniel Whitt, says the new ticketing system is a way to keep all questions in one place, to help relieve tech stress.

“We are trying our hardest with this ticketing system to relieve that stress off the parents and the teachers and put it into the hands of the people who are getting paid to do this type of work whenever possible,” said Whitt. “Unfortunately, everyone in the community is tech support so we are trying to take that load off.”

Before submitting a ticket, be sure to check out the FAQ section of the Madison City School System’s website, where they have solutions to the most common problems.

Parents with technology-related issues can use this site to submit a ticket.

