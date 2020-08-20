Man stabbed in neck over missing cellphone at East Nashville bar

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A man was taken into custody after stabbing someone in the neck over a missing cellphone while at a bar Wednesday night.

Metro Police say they responded to a stabbing call at Underdog Bar on Gallatin Pike around 9:45 p.m.

The victim, who called 911, said he was stabbed in the neck and the man who stabbed him was following him outside of the bar.

Officers found and arrested the suspect, 58-year-old Paul Armes. Armes had a pocketknife on him at the time and later admitted to officers that he stabbed the victim.

Court papers say Armes admitted that he accused the victim of stealing his cellphone causing a fight between the two of them.

Video surveillance showed the victim picking up a chair to swing at Armes, but then puts it down. That’s when Armes ran up to the man and stabbed him in the neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Armes is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say back in 1999, Armes was arrested for stabbing a person in the chest at a bar.

