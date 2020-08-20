Police: 25-year-old woman arrested after bragging about possible robbery on Facebook live

National & World

Mobile, AL (WALA) — On Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 2600 blocks of Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to a possible robbery.

Officials say upon arrival, officers located the male victim who stated that he was involved in an altercation and that the subjects took his prescription from his vehicle.

The victim said that the subject was on Facebook Live bragging about this incident.

The subject called police to another location to tell her side of the story. Upon arrival, officers discovered that she had the prescription that belonged to the victim in her purse inside of her vehicle.

Brieana Allen, 25, was arrested. She faces charges of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

