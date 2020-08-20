Students, school reacts to COVID-19 cases at University of Scranton

National & World

SCRANTON, Pa. (WNEP) — The University of Scranton isn’t even through its first week of being back in session, and already three students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says it will provide weekly updates on campus metrics of positive tests of COVID on its website.

That shows from August 10 to the 16, nine students, including the three who tested positive, are in isolation or quarantine with another student in isolation waiting for test results.

“So, I’m an RA here on campus. So, I was here earlier, so I saw a little bit more of the social aspect of it. So I was not surprised by this,” said senior Anna Christiansen.

“I wasn’t particularly concerned. It’s pretty much inevitable it’s going to spread through students,” said junior David Shea.

“It’s hard to socially distance when you’re new at college and trying to make friends. So I think a lot of that has to do with that,” said senior Daniel D’Amico.

The campus metrics also show that three employees are also in isolation or quarantine and that four employees have met the criteria to discontinue isolation or quarantine.

Students and staff can find the weekly COVID-19 updates by going to the page called Royals Safe Together on the school’s website.

“I know they’re doing a lot,” said junior Kaila Steenback. “They’re isolating those people, quarantining people, doing contact tracing, that type of thing.”

As an added safety measure, the university says it will implement COVID-19 screening tests, starting next Monday, August 24.

The tests are mandatory for all students who attend campus classes or use its facilities.

All employees on campus are also required to be tested.

“People will be invited at certain times to try to keep the social distance as much as possible,” said university spokesperson Stan Zygmunt.

The university expects to collect 1,200 samples per week to be tested.

Students and staff should anticipate being tested at least three times during the fall semester.

More information on the testing is on the university’s website.

