Former police officer pleads guilty to possession of ‘sadistic’ child pornography

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Dallas, TX (KTVT) — A former officer with the Dallas Police Department has pleaded guilty to possessing sexually explicit images of little girls.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, Daniel Lee Collins, a former senior corporal, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography Friday morning.

Court papers show Collins admitted using his Google email account to access child pornography in the spring 2020. The 35 year old allegedly further admitted he knew the images depicted actual minors, including a nude prepubescent female, and portrayed “sadistic or masochistic conduct.”

In addition to obtaining the pornography, Collins also admitted to knowingly a file containing sexually explicit images of a child.

Documents detail how Collins used the City of Dallas internet to uploaded some of the sexually explicit photos. Google flagged the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and filed a report with the Dallas Police Department.

Collins, who resigned from the Dallas Police Department earlier this week, faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for January of 2021.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.