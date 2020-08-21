Search for Linda Stoltzfoos heads to Welsh Mountain area this weekend

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Friday marks two months since 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos disappeared, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Officials are still actively working to determine what happened to Linda after she left a church event on June 21.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, a large organized search is happening on Saturday.

This weekend though, they say volunteers are not needed.

Authorities will be searching the Welsh Mountain area on Saturday.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says they will not be disclosing the exact location of the search perimeter, because uninvited visitors would not be helpful.

However, they can say their focus will be on the southern part of the mountain region, which is now an area of interest based off information they’ve obtained in their investigation.

Middle Creek Search and Rescue will be leading the search this weekend, along with law enforcement officials.

They anticipate several hundred people to be part of the group, as well as multiple K9s.

The Lancaster DA’s Office says they are extremely grateful from the help they’ve received from Middle Creek Search and Rescue, with their ongoing efforts to bring Linda home.

If you have any information that may help investigators in their ongoing investigation, they encourage you to please contact them.

Volunteers are not needed this weekend for the organized search.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.