Veteran owns longest-running barbershop in town

Tamaqua, PA (WNEP) — In the 200 block of West Broad Street in Tamaqua is the oldest operating barbershop in the borough, and the man who owns it now has a pretty interesting story.

“I’ve never left the barbershop angry,” Chad Woleslage said.

That’s what makes owning Barnisky Barbershop so enjoyable for Chad Woleslagle. First, let’s go back to 2008. Chad had just returned from a tour in Afghanistan when he befriended former owner Al Barnisky.

“I just used to come in here, and I’d see how busy he was and how relaxing it was,” Woleslage added. “Just looking for something different, something more rewarding.”

So, Chad decided to get his barbers license, and a few years later, he bought the shop that’s been in place since 1989. He’s been running it ever since. If you take a look inside and you see his passion for America on display, having served in the Army. That passion, combined with the fact he just loves doing what he does, makes it an enjoyable atmosphere for him and his customers.

“This job is great,” Woleslagle said. “Every 15 minutes, it’s a new conversation. It’s almost like going to the bar without drinking. It’s guy talk, it’s fun. I always leave here in a good mood. I get to interact with a lot of other veterans, Vietnam era, Korean War era, World War II. Everybody comes through, and we get to share shop talk, and everybody seems to understand it.”

It’s Chad’s hope those conversations will continue for many years to come.

